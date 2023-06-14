0
Salma Mumin proudly showcases curvaceous backside in viral video

Salma Munin 764.png Actress and socialite, Salma Munin

Wed, 14 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Movie star, Salma Munin has given social media users something to talk about with a viral video of her dancing published on her official Instagram page.

In the said video, the actress, dressed in a form-fitting outfit, was dancing to King Promise’s ‘Terminator’. Salma Mumin mesmerized viewers with her captivating figure, radiating confidence and vibrant energy as she gracefully danced to the lively rhythm.

Her outfit choice flawlessly highlighted her curves, further enhancing her already alluring physique, much to the delight of her enthusiastic fans, particularly her male admirers.

The actress revealed that it took her over 48 hours of practice to be able to partake in the Terminator challenge.

She wrote; “Took me 48 hours of practice to finally get the challenge right ???? so say something nice ????”

Salma’a performance was nothing short of captivating.

As expected, the video of the beautiful and sensual actress quickly gained traction, as it quickly got thousands of views, likes and engagement from netizens.

Check out the video

