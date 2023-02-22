Salma Mumin trends again with video showcasing her 'big' butt

Ghanaian actress cum businesswoman, Salma Mumin has caught the attention of netizens once again with a viral video, showcasing her butt which appears to have increased in size.

The actress had earlier been accused on several occasions of fixing her butt although she had shot down such claims.



Salma had been named among the list of female celebrities who had purportedly undergone a body enhancement procedure and this is due to how her ‘booty’ experienced an increased growth within a short period.



While the conversation is yet to be exhausted, a latest video of the actress with a fuller and heavier butt has been in circulation.



In what looked like an advertisement for her clothing line, Salma shared a video of her, in a tight rachet flora dress that defined her body curves.



Salma’s rounded butt was highlighted and this drew many questions and wild questions from netizens.

Asides from turning heads on the gram, Salma and her friend who also had a huge butt, were dancing and goofing about in the said video which has since garnered over 5,000 likes and 200 comments.



Watch the video below:









EB/BB