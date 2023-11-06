Sam George applauds NSROMAmusic for ‘world class-production’ of latest album

NSROMAmusic

Joining the list of dignitaries for the album listening session of NSROMAmusic, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency Sam George heaped praises on the musician for delivering an album he described as a work of art with a ‘world-class production’.

The legislator was amazed at the quality of production and the general efforts NSROMAmusic had put into the making of the album, making him tout the prowess of the gospel minister.



On October 5, 2023, NSROMAmusic held an executive album listening, launch, and fundraising of #NsromaTheStarProject in Accra, an event that was graced by industry stakeholders.



“Listening to the songs, you can tell that this is deep; this is coming from within,” said Sam George. “Thank you for not sleeping on the gift. Thank you for sharing your personal walk with God.”



“I’ve worked in the music space before and this is a world-class production. I’ve listened to the sound, the production is clean, it’s crisp and the world needs to hear this.”



NSROMAmusic released her 9-track debut album in 2013 with the great songs ‘Adom’ and ‘Eye Onoaa’. She then released a single ‘I Rise’ in 2015 after which she featured Akesse Brempong on a reggae tune ‘Note from God’ in 2018.

After re-branding to NSROMAmusic, she released a praise song titled ‘Reason’ with MOGmusic in 2021 then released ‘Only You’ a spirit-filled soulful worship song in 2022. She believes she is a conduit for spreading God’s word through music.



With the #NsromaTheStarProject, the music star hopes to touch lives and win souls for God’s kingdom.







BB