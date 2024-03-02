Sam George rather made LGBT popular in Ghana - Sister Derby

Sam George and Sister Derby

Ghanaian musician and model, Deborah Vanessa has taken to social media to criticize the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, over his role in the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

According to her, Sam George was responsible for bringing attention to the topic of LGBT+ activities in the country.



Deborah Vanessa, who is also known as Sister Derby, took to her X handle to share a resurfaced old video, where Sam George, then a communicator of the National Democratic Congress, lamented the substantial amount of time dedicated to talking about gay rights when there are pertinent issues like the power crisis, the inconsistent supply of potable water, and many other issues that require the attention of Ghanaians.



She implied that Sam George was being hypocritical and inconsistent in his stance on LGBTQ+ issues and that he was responsible for bringing more attention and awareness to the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.



She captioned the video with a tweet that read, "This man right here made LGBTQ very popular in Ghana. So you guys should stop saying that someone else is pushing anything down your throats. He chose LGBTQ as his main and only project for his constituency. I read and learned more about the letters when he decided to make this a hate bill."



The bill, which was passed by the Parliament of Ghana on February 28, 2024, bans and criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities and their promotion, advocacy, and funding in the country.

The bill has been widely condemned by human rights groups and LGBTQ+ activists, who say it violates the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ people and exposes them to violence and discrimination.



This man right here made LGBTQ very popular in Ghana. So you guys should stop saying that someone else is pushing anything down your throats. He chose LGBTQ as his main and only project for his constituency. I read and learnt more about the letters when he decided to make this a… https://t.co/ZCG7FIwehK — Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) March 2, 2024

