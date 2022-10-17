Sam Jonah, Gabby, Ibrahim Mahama and all the big men who attended Black Sherif’s dinner

Gabby, Black Sherif, Sam Jonah and Ibrahim Mahama

A strictly by-invitation private cocktail reception and dinner in honour of Black Sherif held at Brasa Restaurant, Accra, Sunday, was graced by some eminent personalities including politicians and businessmen who seem to have become fans of the musician.

They included Dr. Sir Sam Jonah (President of AngloGold Ashanti, Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital Equity Fund and the Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast), Ibrahim Mahama (founder of Engineers and Planners), and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko (renowned lawyer and leading member of the New Patriotic Party).



Representing the showbiz fraternity were Sarkodie, D Black, Kwabena Kwabena, Andy Dosty, Abrantepa, Hajia Buintu and a host of others.



Blacko has undoubtedly enjoyed a wide audience appeal and has certainly had his popularity rise to a crescendo following the release of his maiden album ‘The Villain I Never Was’.



Aside from hitting the hundred-million-mark on streaming platform Boomplay, the songs on the album have garnered considerable views on other digital music platforms while the album entered the Top Albums Debut UK chart, placing tenth barely days after its release.



“It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for.

There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to,” Blacko said about his album released on October 6, 2022.











