Music

Sami Nate and Sista Afia to combine on sultry new single

Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia, and fast-rising music sensation, Sami Nate, are currently working on a hot single set to be released soon.

Sista Afia, a few weeks back took to her social media page to talk about how talented Sami Nate was, having been aspired to work with him.



Sami Nate and Sista Afia have been spotted together over the past weeks with numerous controversies about a possible relationship between the duo.



But it looks like they have been working on a new song expected to make waves.

These two musicians have great talents and pairing them on any beat would surely have a very great outcome and it is with no doubt they both would make a huge impact on the hearts of their fans and music lovers across the world.



Sami Nate recently released a song dedicated to motivating lives during this COVID-19 pandemic titled "Broken World".

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.