Samini, Freda Rhymz other stars thrill patrons at MTN Nine Lessons and Carols

It was an exhilarating moment over the weekend when the highly anticipated annual event, "MTN Festivals of Nine Lessons and Carols" which has become a staple in the country's festive calendar took place at Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

This year’s Nine Lessons and Carols night will forever remain indelible in the minds of fans and customers who witnessed the special event. The event drew an enthusiastic audience who enjoyed outstanding performances by top-notch artists.



Freda Rhymz set the tone for the event with a mesmerizing performance, captivating the audience before the Happy Town Project, which included the Market Women and the Choir, took the stage.



The evening reached its peak when King Promise took the stage, delivering a mesmerizing and enthralling performance that left the audience spellbound and amazed.



To be candid, the Grand Arena was filled to the brim as excited fans eagerly immersed themselves in the enchanting music reverberating throughout the venue.



The MTN Viva Voices Choir took the stage, enchanting the audience with a medley of Carols sung in both English and Akan. Choir members delighted the crowd with synchronized dance routines, while the conductor dazzled everyone with his distinctive dance moves and conducting flair, stealing the spotlight in the process.

Adding a touch of distinction, Ghana's former captain, Asamoah Gyan, took on the role of reading the lessons, joined by notable figures such as a representative of the former Mayor of Accra, Nii Adjei Sowah, and other prominent personalities.



In delivering the sermon, Rev. Rita Korankye Ankrah urged Ghanaians to embrace optimism for the future, drawing parallels to Joseph's deliverance from adversity by God, proclaiming, "You will be rescued from the grasp of the wicked."



Reassuring the audience, she declared that the challenges of 2023 would not linger into 2024, prophesying the bountiful blessings bestowed by the Lord.



Her prayer encompassed seeking favor and wisdom for Ghanaians in managing their households, among other matters.



"Prepare for triumph in 2024 as you expand your influence. The Lord will uniquely elevate you to achieve success," emphasized Rev. Rita Ankrah.

The evening's host, comedian Foster Romanus, was at the peak of his comedic prowess, unleashing a barrage of jokes that left the audience ecstatic. Engaging them interactively, he prompted the crowd to join in singing Christmas tunes while delighting them with exclusive MTN giveaways.



Ghana’s tip-top crowd-pulling artiste, Samini's closing performance was incredibly gripping, holding the audience spellbound and engaged, ensuring they remained on their feet throughout the entire performance.



Known for drawing massive crowds, his mesmerizing act held everyone spellbound, ensuring their full involvement and enthusiasm.



DJ Wall Paper stepped in, ensuring the pulsating energy of the atmosphere remained consistently vibrant under his control.