Samini advised me to always be professional - Frank Naro

Dancehall musician Samini

A budding Highlife sensation Frank Naro has disclosed that Afro dancehall musician Samini advised him to always remain professional by frequenting recording studios where all the action happens and a lot of inspiration can be had for a hit song.

He said this in an interview with Berla Mundi on the New Day Show on TV3, Friday, January 5.



Frank Naro, known in real life as Frank Osei, disclosed that Samini is his “Godfather”, whose record label High Grade Family he was once signed on to, admonished him “as a young guy like me (Frank Naro) doing Hilife, I should remain true to the genre by sticking to it and releasing more Hilife hit songs without switching to other genres in the industry”.



The “ Abena” hit singer said he wanted to switch genres to release other songs apart from Hilife but the ace dancehall artiste advised him otherwise.



“He told me in the UK that I should always be active in the studio and to refrain from the distractions in the game by being professional and putting work first before stardom. Always frequent the studio like it’s your home, where all the action and the vibe happens, where you could be inspired by other people’s work to produce your own hit songs,” he said.

Frank Naro who was an actor before venturing into music also disclosed that he was never happy being an actor, he always gets into confrontations with his directors during movie shoots that left him angry and frustrated every time he goes on set.



The “Funny Love” maker further disclosed that he is also venturing into movie directing himself, with a new series ready to premiere in March, starring actors like Kofi Adjorlolo and many others in the movie industry.



He has a new hit single out called “Abena” featuring the Takoradi based crooner and rapper Kofi Kinaata and another one with Fameye called “Do Me” on the music market.