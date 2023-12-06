Samini apologizes after Wiyaala fumed for being placed behind three artistes on a flyer

Samini and Wiyaala

Shortly after Wiyaala asked Samini to re-position her at a respectable spot on the flyer of his annual ‘Saminifest’, the 'High Grade label' boss has taken to social media to apologize for the gaffe.

Samini received the stern warning from Wiyaala on social media after she chanced on the flyer, which had the likes of Kuami Eugene and Fancy Gadam on the bill.



Wiyaala, angrily expressed that her position on the flyer projects her as an underground artiste and also threatened to opt out of the event if the needful isn’t done.



“Honestly, I am not happy about this poster circulating on social media. Place my image in the right position or I am out! I am not a back up artiste,” she wrote on Facebook



However, responding to the situation, Samini has rendered an apology to the ‘Rock my body’ hitmaker, while stating that he wasn’t privy to the details on the flyer.



According to Samini, he wasn’t furnished with the artwork before it was made public, thereby, pointing out other errors, asides Wiyaala’s complaints.

He also promised to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.



“I’m honestly not aware of this particular artwork dear siss. Will get the organizers to do the needful. They didn’t even ask me for a picture for this artwork. Who ever did this decided to get my Saminifest to Safarifest. Safarifest is also my concept but not for January 1st.



"I wonder who directed and approved this to be shared but all those details need to be addressed before there can be a show. Please accept my apology and trust me to get them to pull this down asap. Stay blessed and see you in Jirapa soon,” he replied.



Check out the post below









