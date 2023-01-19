Samini calls for help for Ghana National Fire Service

Ghanaian musician, Samini has called on the leadership of the country to provide modern equipment to the Ghana National Fire Service.

In the wake of a recent fire outbreak that claimed the life of a police personnel and his family at their residence in Apromase, Ashanti Region, a video has emerged to prove that most fire stations lack the tools needed to quench fire in emergencies.



A disturbing footage of a burning car that couldn't be saved by some personnel from the Fire Service despite being present at the time has raised concerns.



In reaction to the clip, Samini expressed his disappointment in Ghana's slow progress.



"Who’s been doing the thinking? From our great grand fathers to us men of today. Priority has been misplaced. How can a fire engine be in this condition and you expect to save lives and property with it? Question for the Gods. #ghanafireservice needs help Chale. Markets burn oo," his tweet read.



Samini called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to equip the service and complement their effort in saving lives and properties.



In response to a tweep who urged him to openly call out the president, Samini wrote: "You mean tag the president… why not? Good morning me president @NAkufoAddo streets are calling for a lot of changes in various aspects of society...they’ll be tagging you with their issues please. Thanks for your audience."

Check out the posts below:









Who’s been doing the thinking ? From our great grand fathers to us men of today.Priority has been misplaced. How can a fire engine be in this condition and you expect to save lives and property with it ? Question for the Gods. #ghanafireservice needs help Chale. Markets burn oo???? https://t.co/TbemspeEdP — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) January 19, 2023

You mean tag the president… why not ? Good morning me president @NAkufoAddo streets are calling for a lot of changes in various aspects of society… they’ll be tagging you with their issues please. Thanks for your audience. https://t.co/jvuSSw930i — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) January 19, 2023

OPD/BB