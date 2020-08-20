Entertainment

Samini declares intention to expose Stonebwoy in new video

Things have not been smooth between Stonebwoy and Samini

Veteran hiplife raggae artiste, Samini has fired shot once again at his 'son' in the entertainment industry, Stonebwoy.

In a video available to GhBase.com, Samini warned Stonebwoy to desist from saying that he (Samini) never helped him in his career.



According to Samini, Stonebwoy is an ungrateful being and when he also gets the chance to appear on Nana Ama Mcbrown’s United Showbiz show, he will gladly let it all out for all to see.



Few months ago, Samini fired shots at Stonebwoy for making up with his colleague Shatta Wale. Samini who didn’t understand why Stonebwoy decided to patch things with Shatta Wale stated that he felt disrespected.



Reacting to this, Stonebwoy told Samini that he had the right to talk with anyone he liked.



"I’ve always mentioned your name anywhere I go and let the world know you helped me when in actual fact you didn’t do anything. How does that make me ungrateful? I can talk to whoever I want and I don’t need your permission to do that,” Stonebwoy had stated.

Well, in a new development, Samini doesn’t seem too pleased with the current events going on especially with the unfortunate incident that happened between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie’s manager during the virtual live concert held few days ago.



Samini promised to expose Stonebwoy’s true colors to the world for everyone to see him for who he really is.



