Samini expresses disappointment in Shatta Wale vs Stonebwoy scheduled battle

Samini is unhappy over a Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy scheduled clash and he is speaking his mind. According to the 'Linda' singer, the musical battle slatted between the other two dancehall acts should have happened between himself and Shatta Wale. "So in that case who am I also going to clash because I am still in here," he said.
Samini explains that Shatta started the 'beef' thing with him, therefore, he must finish it with him before moving on to settle the scores with another person. "I still have issues with people, especially if people have also come out to say everything they said about me was a lie," he said.
Samini continued that "So we need to also have a face to face one on one for him to let me know that it was all jokes let's not take it seriously". The High-Grade family boss also expressed disappointment in accepting the challenge without calling on him.
