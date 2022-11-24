Samini has every right to describe new Black Stars' song 'wack' - Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian artiste, Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has responded to Samini's description of the official Black Stars theme song for Qatar 2022 as "wack".

Speaking on 3FM Drive, the ‘Fame Saa’ artiste acknowledges that Samini has earned the right to criticise any music, regardless of whether he agrees with him or not while adding that Samini is entitled to his own opinion.



“Yeah, that is his opinion. And he has every right to express his opinion. He’s a legend. He’s paid his dues as far as music is concerned.



“So if he criticizes, he has every right to criticise it. He has the locus and pedigree to criticise it,” he told Giovanni Caleb.



On November 19, 2022, Dancehall musician Samini posted on social media that he was unhappy with the official Black Stars World Cup song that was written.



The official Black Stars cheer song, titled "Osey," was released not too long ago by the Kentos Music Band with the blessing of the Ministry of Youth and Sports but to most people, the song isn't catchy enough to be a World Cup hit.

Wading into the discussion, Samini, in a Twitter post, threw shades at the writer and composer of the song saying he and a few other musicians could have done better.











ADA/BOG