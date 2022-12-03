Samini inducted into Music Legends Hall of Fame at African Legends Night

Samini has been inducted into the Music Legends Hall of Fame at the 10th edition of the African Legends Night held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Friday, December 2, 2022.

The Reggae/Dancehall artiste was presented with a citation in recognition of his musical impact across the globe over the past two decades.



Samini after giving fans an exhilarating performance, expressed appreciation to the organizers while acknowledging the fact that his best is yet to come.



Other artists who were honoured on the night include veteran highlife singer and former board chairman for the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar and legendary highlife singer, Amakye Dede.



Some notable music legends who have made it into the Hall of Fame are Freddy Meiway, Femi Kuti, George Darko, Ofie, Ben Brako, Hugh Masakela and Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

The African Legends Night is a premier pan-African performance that honours and celebrates living legends of the African music genre.



The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize and honour the accomplishments as well as significant breakthroughs in the careers of music legends who have consistently outshined over a long period of time.







DQ/ESA