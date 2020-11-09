Samini is confused – Shatta Wale reacts to his endorsement for Akufo-Addo

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale and Samini

It seems Shatta Wale is gearing up to rekindle his beef with Samini.

The Shatta Movement leader has labelled Samini as confused and a liar after he endorsed President Akufo-Addo with his latest song ‘Kpoyaka’.



Shatta Wale questioned why Samini made a u-turn after he said he won’t endorse any political party in a video which resurfaced online.



The outspoken musician told Ike De Unpredictable in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM that he will stop Samini from deceiving Ghanaians soon.

“You told Ghanaians including your supporters that you will never endorse any political party. You condemned celebrities endorsing political parties but now Samini has endorsed NPP. He (Samini) is confused and a liar.



“Supporters of Samini and Ghanaians shouldn’t trust Samini again for making a sudden U-turn on political party endorsement,” said Shatta Wale.



He further stated: “I will surely get time for Samini very soon because I won’t allow him to deceive Ghanaians. You told us you won’t do it but now you are happy doing it. Liar and confused Samini can never be trusted"

