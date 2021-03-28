Samini joins politics as posters flood social media

Dancehall artiste, Samini

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu, Contributor

Ghanaian artiste, Emmanuel Andrews, known in showbiz as Samini is lacing his shoes to go into politics through the August house of Parliament, reports indicate.

Although the musician himself has not officially declared his intention to contest any elections, his posters over the weekend greeted social media, with an indication that the experienced musical icon could be heading home to face a serious Parliamentary contest.



The Wa native is preparing feverishly according to the poster on social media to represent his people from Wa Central where he traces his ancestral leanings.



Samini, who has carved a niche for himself in the music industry globally following his tremendous exploits both at the local level and at the international stage, hails from the northern part of Ghana, specifically from Wa in the Upper West Region.



Although his umbilical cord is tied to the nation's capital of Accra, as he was born in Greater Accra Region on 22nd December, his decision to go back home to contest for a political seat, should it turn out accurately, will definitely not surprise many political pundits and democratic watchers following the heartwarming relationship he has cultivated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the years which manifested itself in his association with the party in the last general elections.



Many Ghanaians say, Samini who is by far, Ghana’s biggest musical material could spark the clamour for an artist to join the queue in registering their presence in the August house of lawmaking, should his determination and ambition turn out successfully.

His High Grade brother, Stonebwoy Burniton, born Livingstone Etse Satekla has been tipped by many as a potential Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency.



Again, his colleague, Bice Osei Kufuor popularly known in showbiz as Obour, attempted going to Parliament in the last elections on the ticket of NPP but lost the primaries to his opponent.



But, there are few showbiz personalities in the current Parliament including Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament for Ketu South, given credence to their chances.



Samini's genre of music is a melodious mixture of highlife, dancehall, reggae and hip-hop, but it appears his choice or preference in terms of political ideology sticks, sinks and stinks well with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He terms his brand of music as the “African dancehall” but his love for politics has not been properly defined yet although he mounted the political platform in December 2020 to campaign for the NPP.

He has not officially declared the form or kind of role he might play in the party either now or in the near future, but his posters have come out with an indication that he will be heading to Wa Central to contest the NPP Parliamentary primaries when nomination opens. The same poster seems to suggest that the musician might be relying heavily on ghetto youth to climb the political ladder.



His unsurpassed stage work is a true reflection of a musical icon and that seems to have destined him to rise to the top, climbing from Ghana, unto the top of world music, but as to how far he can climb the political ladder, will be known when he actually steps into the game officially.



According to information gathered, the humble beginnings of Samini started with a melodious church choir. His burst onto the professional scene was triggered by a musical collaboration with another musician in 1999 after which he became a toast of fun-loving Ghanaians with his impeccable lyrics and freestyle performance often admired with a live ban.



His maiden album known as 'Dankwasere', was released in 2004, and successfully topped the local music charts for week’s unending, thereby winning two awards at the prestigious Ghana Music Awards.



His hit track 'Linda', remains one of the household tracks in Ghan even years after its release.

Samini has climbed to greater heights in his musical carrier circles which have seen him share the same stage with Sean Paul, Akon, Kevin Little, Shaggy, Wayne Wonder, Damien Marley, Bennie Man, Jay-Z, Chaka Demus and Pliers, Culture of blessed memory and Steel Pulse, therefore if he succeeds politically, he might once again be sharing the political stage with powerful political figures.



While the artist has been celebrated home, his industrious carrier has received international recognition which has earned him accolades in many countries including the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Holland and many more where thousands have trooped to his events to be mesmerized with his live ban energetic performances.



His second album dubbed 'Samini' made significant waves on the local charts and eventually won about three awards at the Ghana Music Awards. In 2007 Batman as he was previously known received international recognition when he was nominated and eventually won the Best African Musical Act at the expense of established musical icons on the continent at the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) awards in the UK in 2006.



Without a doubt, Samini represented the future of Ghanaian and African music and many believed he will have continued to churn out the best of Music and hoist the African flag high, but if he decides to veer into politics, only time will tell how he will perform in the political circles considering how hectic and occasionally combating the game can assume when simple contests can easily turn nasty in any democratic dispensation.