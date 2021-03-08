Samini portrays Upper West culture to the rest of the world

Musician, Samini

Source: Denis Andaban, Contributor

High Grade Family boss, Samini who has sustained his carrier in the music industry over a decade is now giving back to society. Indeed, his home region is to gain a lion share of his generosity.

He has started this by working with the center for National Culture in the Upper West Region to harness the culture of the region to portray it to the outside world.



According to the sensational dance hall fame, the culture of the Upper West Region is rich and can be harnessed for development.



Yesterday, Sunday, 7th March 2021, he was seen visiting a number of communities in the Nadowli, Kaleo District to encourage Bawaa dancers, shoot videos with them while using same opportunity to do a talent hunt.



At Kandomwine, a community in the Nadowli, Kaleo district, the euphoria was amazing as Samini and his crew, brought some new energy to the Kandomwine Bawaa group, which has a famous Bawaa dancing group in the area.



The beautiful dance, the creativity in it, the energy and the combination of sounds indeed make the dance, one of the best in the Upper West Region. What appeared very promising is the participation of both young and old.

Speaking, to the Assembly Man, Hon Mwinterebo Nestor, he showed his delight and gratitude to Samini and the Center for National Culture for the novelty.



He did indicate that the community has always taken its culture seriously and for which reason the youth are encouraged to learn it from the elders.



He was very optimistic that this singular opportunity is the beginning of many others since the dance will be promoted worldwide.



The Assembly Man also encouraged the youth to take pride in their culture because of its beauty and riches. He called on those who are far from home, to always try to make it home to learn from the elders because the advent of western culture is a threat to this beautiful culture and every effort must be made by all to ensure we all know our real identity as a people.



He promised that he will continue to work with the people to enrich the dance, and take advantage of such opportunities, to enable the people know the significance of their culture and how it can bring development to the community.

An officer from the Center for National culture Joshua Zingsong, who was leading the entourage, indicated that his office will continue to work with development partners to ensure that the culture and tradition of the people of Upper West is portrayed to the outside world.



He praised Samini for his effort in making this happen and encouraged the people to take advantage of such projects. He signalled that many other communities such as Sombo, Takpo, Fian, Kojokperi and others will also benefit from the project as the crew undertakes its week-long project.



ABOUT SAMINI



Emmanuel Andrews Samini (born 22 December 1981 in Accra, Ghana), known by his stage name Samini (formerly as Batman Samini), is a Ghanaian Reggae and Dance hall recording artiste from Wa, Ghana. His genre of music is a melodious mixture of high life, dance hall, reggae and hip-hop.



He terms his brand of music as the "African dance hall". He signed his first record deal with Ashanti International. Samini started his record label after he left the aforementioned label.

High Grade Family has indeed produced many other prominent musicians in Ghana. Few among them are; Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Muma Gee Wizkid, Elivava, Kofi Kinaata, Dizzy Dee. This, obviously, makes Samini as one of the most successful in Ghana. Samini's success and recognition began when his first single, Linda, was released and subsequently appearing on other successful singles by other artists.



He has since occupied a niche in the African Dance Hall music and remained very relevant since 1999.



On 13 December 2018, Samini was en-skinned as a Chief in his home town. The title given to him by the WaNaa (Paramount Chief of Wa) is `Pebilii Naa’, which means `King of the Rocks’ in Wa.



Perhaps, this recognition to Samini by his home region is a call to duty. A duty to use his successes in music, to portray the culture and tradition of the Region to the rest of the world. This, he has started doing, and his current project confirms his passion to see the Upper West Region develop.



The love for the legend has since been increasing ever since he started some of his activities back in the Upper West Region.

For the few past years, he has been very active in the famous Dumba festival celebrated by the people of Wa. His involvement has added some salt for the festival as he uses same to promote the culture of his people.

