Samini's '1Jon' diss song for Shatta Wale tops Twitter trends

He hinted of plans to release a diss song for Shatta Wale and true to his words, Samini has served it hot.

Titled ‘1 Jon’, the song which was initially intended to be released on Friday has managed to dominate Twitter trends hours after its release on Thursday, February 25, 2021.



Samini’s diss song has somewhat managed to capture the attention of Twitter fans who obviously cannot hide their excitement, especially at the shots fired to Shatta Wale in Jamaica’s patois language.



The tweeps have labeled the track a masterpiece:



What led to Samini’s diss track



The two dancehall rivals started a fresh beef on social media on Monday, February 23, 2021, after Shatta Wale threw a jab at Samini in one of his songs titled 'Real'.



'How can you be King without a palace and a pool’? Shatta said in his song



Samini, in a reply, shared a tweet saying: "The living fool measures the success of a man by the size of a swimming pool. Living proof of the fact that depths of minds differ. Beneficiary always feels wisest until the benefactor becomes woke. Remember I did it all by myself without a “Nam1” and no one is my Don".



In a rebuttal, the SM boss challenged Samini to a diss song and the High-Grade boss has done just that.





Read the Twitter reactions below





@samini_dagaati na I figga think sey ebe play wey you dey play oo. Eiii this be madddd tune... Charlie, I understand why agenda boys always dey call for violence. I love this#1Jon vs #KillFiFun pic.twitter.com/qV46XZwkOz — 30 Pesewas ???? (@Oheneba_KJ) February 25, 2021

Some times dem Dey forget who @samini_dagaati be..!! Do you know the battles man has fought..? 2+ decades and style still mad..!!???????????????????????????? The only man with 1001 Styles. Don’t try masa..!! Too much Indomie pikins. You grow no mean say your eye open.. #1jon #1KING https://t.co/DclpOJDAUZ — Hamtyzer (@Hamtyzer_Gh) February 25, 2021

#1jon



SAMINI'S Chune is harmful to ur health , he dey burn ur body



Next time don't try MIGHTY SAMINI ????????????????????????????????????????????????



Akye3 saaaaaaa aaaaaaa aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa#1KING #1JON pic.twitter.com/YJMmI0x29X — b4babil (@b4babil) February 25, 2021

Gangster no fight with gal pun internet, ???? herrrrrrh @samini_dagaati



Allo shatta, funfooler #1JON when high grade attack tell cigarettes ???? to run away ???? ???????? — Karuso? (@Greg_Karuso) February 25, 2021

#1JON???????????????????????????? BUT ON THE REAL @samini_dagaati they give AdopeMacho some sleepless night paaa ooo???????????????????? — NAYA-HIGHGRADE???????? (@naya_highgrade) February 24, 2021

@samini_dagaati pointed a shot on #1jon's head that should even tell you he can kill #1jon anytime???????????????? — Highest grade (@EkowDopeKid) February 24, 2021