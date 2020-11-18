'Samini’s team is coming at me but I don’t care' – Ricky Tenneson

Broadcast Journalist, Ricky Tenneson

Broadcast Journalist, Ricky Tenneson, who came out about a week ago to point Samini as an attention seeker for recording an endorsement song for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has revealed that a lot of Samini’s people have come at him for his assertions, yet he is not going to retract his statement.

Ricky was asked by host McCall Mensah on the Y-Entertainment Podium which airs on Y97.9FM if he has so far received any calls from Samini’s team asking him to retract his statements, to which he replied in the affirmative.



“Plenty of them have contacted me but I don’t care. It’s normal with me and fanatics. Shatta’s fans have done the same to me, Stonebwoy’s fans have done the same to me, Sarkodie fans too so I’m used to it. We’re industry people and sometimes, when you’re very vocal about industry issues that have to do with artistes, they’ll come at you,” he said.



Ricky noted that he still stands by his point that Samini is a member of the National Democratic Congress and that he only endorsed the NPP because the NDC did not get back to him after he reached out to announce his availability to them.

According to him, it is an open secret within political quarters that Samini reached out to the NDC, and he has not come out to debunk these assertions because he knows that doing so will only escalate more issues.



“Samini is an NDC person. He has a soft spot and he’s also from the North, around those areas where Mahama is from, so we know that he’s an NDC person and that’s actually where the whole conversation came up from,” Ricky further added.