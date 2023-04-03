Samini to lead tourists to explore Ghana, Dubai

Musician, Samini with Lexis

Source: GNA

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Samini is set to tour some parts of Ghana and Africa as part of an ambassadorial role.

The tours will explore notable tourist sites in Ghana, Africa, Asia, Europe, Dubai, Israel, Malaysia, and Singapore among others.



The Ghanaian music icon was unveiled at the 10 years anniversary of Adansi Travels as the official artiste for the Dubai dessert party.



He assured patrons of the best experiences and added his excitement about the introduction of The Best of the North Tour. “As a Northerner l, I’m happy Adansi is taking you to my home, trust me, you will enjoy it, Samini said. He asked all to visit Adansi and be a part of the experience.



This is one of Adansi’s innovations in their quest to give travel lovers an experience worth having as part of their 10 years anniversary activities.





Adansi Travels which started a decade ago with a staff strength of 3 people in the Obuasi area, a suburb in Ghana has become a major tourist promoter, introducing locals to foreign tourist sites and foreigners to breath-taking local tourist sites in Ghana.







The name Adansi as said by General Manager, Yaw Johnson was coined from the area the company started from. “It was a dream to make people see and experience the beauty of nature across the world with a focus on local tourism. Today, we can say we are on course and with your support we are delivering on that promise. He said.





Managing Director of Adansi Travels Mr Gideon Asare took the opportunity to thank all their local and foreign partners for their valuable and unflinching support over the past 10 years.







He announced that, as part of their 10 years, travel and tourism lovers will explore the world with a focus on Ghana. “As we mark 10 years, we will take you on an experience that is worth it, from Ghana to the world. We are taking you to discover Ghana like a place you have not seen before with our Western Escape Tour, Best of the North, Volta Tour, and Eastern Tour among others. Our aim is to dispel all the stereotypes about Ghana and sell us to the world.”





He added that “Adansi Travels has partnered with Emirates to fly Ghanaians to Dubai for a 10 days tour on a fully chartered flight and to party in the desert with Samini. Aside from Dubai, we are going to 10 cities in 10 nights on 1 tour. We will also go to Africa, Europe, Asia, Israel, Malaysia, and Singapore among others”.







Others present were renowned on-air personalities George Quaye and Lexis Bill as well as representatives from the airlines, other partners and some satisfied clients going on the Accra City Vibe Tour which cost only GHC 10.







In unison, the Accra City Tour participants present at the launch of Adansi’s 10 years anniversary asked all to join in to support local tourism and travel the world with Adansi.