Samira Bawumia's valentine message to husband on 20th marriage anniversary

Dr Mahamudu and Samira Bawumia have been married for 20 years now

Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana and wife of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Samira Bawumia has celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary with some beautiful pictures on her social media.

Samira Bawumia took to her Instagram page on February 14, 2024, to post some pictures of their wedding day, showing their two-decade-long journey as a couple.



One of the pictures captured them cutting a four-tier cake at their reception on February 14, 2004.



In the caption, Samira wished her husband a happy Valentine's Day and thanked God for their journey so far.



"Happy 20th anniversary Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Thanking God for our journey so far. Happy Valentine's Day," she wrote.



