Samira Bawumia turns 40 today

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia

The wife of Ghana’s Vice President, Samira Bawumia turns 40 today, Thursday, 20 August 2020.

Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, took to Facebook to wish Mrs Bawumia well.



Mrs Bawumia is an Ambassador for the Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves and joins the late former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, Academy Award-winning actor Julia Roberts and Grammy-nominated musician Rocky Dawuni to work with the Alliance and its partners to raise awareness of household air pollution and encourage broader adoption of clean cooking solutions in developing countries in a bid to create cleaner environments and eradicate deaths caused by pollution from the burning of solid fuels for cooking.



In 2019 she was acknowledged as the first of seven individuals honoured by Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll) in conjunction with Ashden. This was in recognition for her efforts towards the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 which is to ensure access to modern reliable, renewable and affordable energy for all by 2030.

Mrs Bawumia is also the founder and CEO of the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), described as a not-for-profit organisation established with the purpose of empowering the underprivileged in Ghana through diverse social intervention projects to improve lives.





