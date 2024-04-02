Samira Bawumia will win a ‘fashion face-off’ between first and second ladies all over the world - Charlie Dior

Ghana's Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia, is known for her exceptional and delectable sense of style, and this assertion has been re-echoed after popular fashion critic Charlie Dior chanced on one of her pictures on social media.

Samira Bawumia's outfit for the 6th March Independence Day parade caught Charlie Dior's eye, and he revealed his hidden admiration for her fashion prowess.



The Second Lady wore a magenta-purple Kente outfit, a headwrap, and a clutch. She accessorized the look with diamond earrings and bracelets.



This particular look turned heads on Twitter during the Independence Day parade.



Charlie Dior, while properly analyzing the outfit, eulogized the second lady for being consistent with her glam whenever she made a public appearance.



He extolled Samira Bawumia's fashion sense over that of all other 'first and second ladies' in the world.

"The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, showed up on our timeline in this gorgeous look. This is how you represent the culture. This is how you represent your region and your entire country. When it comes to the Second Lady, one thing you cannot take away from her is her style.



"She is telling us she can dress and still perform her national duties. We need to have a fashion face-off between first and second ladies in the world, and Samira will win hands down," he stated during his YouTube show.



Dior also commended Mrs Bawumia for effortlessly exuding modesty while being attractive at the same time.



"I don't understand how she does this, but she manages to cover up and still be very sultry at the same time. That is talent, that is a skill. The headwrap, the shape and length of the dress, the texture, the silhouette, everything is just perfect. She killed the dress!" he added.



Watch the video below:

EB/BB