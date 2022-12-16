Sammie Okposo laid to rest

Ozioma Sammie Okposo, the wife of the late Nigerian gospel, Sammie Okposo, has laid to rest her beloved husband together with family and close friends in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Sammie, 51, passed away on November 25. The news of his demise was greeted with total shock, especially among family and friends.



On December 15, the final funeral rites and burial of the singer took place in the presence of his family, his only daughter, and some colleagues from the gospel industry in Lagos.



Popular among the late singer's songs include 'Na Only You I Know', 'Sing Hallelujah', 'Too Good To Be True' and 'Welu Welu'.

