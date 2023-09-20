Sammy Flex consoles Shatta Wale over stadium booking saga

Sammy Flex and Shatta Wale

Media personality, Sammy Baah Flex, who doubles as a member of Shatta Wale’s team, has offered some words of consolation to the latter.

His statement was captured in the midst of the ongoing controversies and the alleged unfair treatment meted out to Shatta in booking the Accra Sports Stadium for his December concert.



Shatta Wale has bemoaned what he described as the unjust allocation of the stadium to Stonebwoy for his BHIM Concert although he was the first to announce his Freedom Wave Concert which is usually held at that particular venue.



This development has stirred massive debates on social media including a reaction from Sammy Flex, who has been in charge of the coordination of events for the Freedom Wave Concert.



Sammy Baah Flex did not only confirm Shatta’s allegations against Stonebwoy and some government officials but also, bemoaned the level of hate meted out to the Dancehall musician since the inception of his career.



“I'm beginning to truly grasp the depth of your struggles in this unforgiving world of business. You've consistently been painted as the villain, even when your heart remains pure. I can sense the weight you've silently carried, never uttering a word about it. The recent meeting, I can tell, shattered your spirit completely. It's always "Charles Nii Armah Mensah, the bad one," isn't it? People dismiss the real issues at hand, clouded by that unrelenting perception.

“Well, I've been in the midst of the chaos surrounding stadium bookings and all the complexities involved. Last night, while I was on CTV hosting my Class Showbiz segment, I heard that you could no longer contain the burden, so you finally spoke out. Today, I'll take it upon myself to explain the whole journey, from its inception to the present, to those who are genuinely interested in understanding. It's time to set the record straight. Stay strong, my friend. Your truth will prevail,” his statement read.



Background



Shatta, who was the first to announce and share flyers of his Freedom Wave Festival said he has been asked to give up the venue for Stonebwoy due to an instruction from higher authorities, a situation he deems unfair.



Shatta Wale earlier announced his concert slated for 20-25th December and Stonebwoy also scheduled 22nd December for his BHIM Concert.



This development has triggered confusion as according to Shatta, although he was the first to announce and book the stadium for his five-day-long event, he has been asked to re-schedule for next year.

In a Facebook live expressing range and fury, Shatta accused Stonebwoy of sabotage, and the deliberate scheduling of his annual BHIM Concert at the same venue and around the same time as his Freedom Wave Festival.



His anger also stems from the fact that the Accra Sports Stadium has always been the ideal location for his December concert ever since it was launched, but this time around, it has been allocated to his nemesis (Stonebwoy).



Neither Stonebwoy nor Shatta Wale have booked the Accra Sports Stadium - National Sports Authority



Meanwhile, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi has disclosed that none of the artistes dragging the right to perform at the Accra Sports Stadium (Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale), have paid for the venue.



Prof. Peter Twumasi refuted the claims by Shatta Wale and reiterated that the National Sports Authority has not signed a contract with any of the artistes yet for a show to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“If the sports authority is helping them and they are creating problems for me? The two of them, none of them has a contract with us [Natioanal Sports Authority]. We are just helping to support their industry. We are yet to sign a contract, so don’t bother too much. For now, they are going through the process of getting the contract with the NSA, it’s not even done yet,” he said.



“If you write a letter and request for a space then we will look at it and see whether we can offer you or not but we don’t have authority over what we can offer and what we cannot. We are thinking that stadium is a multi-purpose in use and over the years we have been accommodating them [artistes] bit by bit so it shouldn’t create any controversies unless they are just using it to promote their shows,” he exclusively told GhanaWeb.





