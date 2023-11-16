Sammy Flex fires Andy Dosty for 'subtly jabbing Shatta Wale' in prayer for Medikal

Andy Dosty, Shatta Wale and Sammy Flex

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, has expressed his disapproval following a controversial prayer on Andy Dosty's show for Medikal. According to Sammy Flex, such a prayer can have a negative impact on the friendship of the two stars.

Controversy erupted when Andy Dosty, on his Daybreak Hitz show in which Medikal was a guest, decided to pray for the rapper, stating that the latter’s career could have been better if not for “evil friends”. This led to speculation that the prayer was a jab at Shatta Wale, who has been a close friend of Medikal.



Speaking in a video posted on his Facebook page, Sammy Flex mentioned that the prayer, which included statements about removing "evil friends" from Medikal's life, was a subtle jab at Shatta Wale.



Sammy Flex said he found some comments in the prayer to be “unnecessary”. Adding that such comments were an attempt at causing bad blood between Shatta Wale and Medikal.



“The prayer is what I think should not have happened. Especially some of the things that were said in there. I think most of them were highly unnecessary. I think most of them are just trying to create bad blood between friends. I think most of the things he said were not good for the brothers.



“He talked about, or mentioned, that 'I'm praying to sack evil friends from you'. This obviously was a low blow because the moment you say that, everybody will know exactly what it was,” he said.

Sammy Flex claimed that such events project negativity within the industry and could potentially fulfil negative prophecies and harm the genuine friendships that exist among artists.



He said: “It is not the best as an industry. If we don't project the positive of the things we see and we are only going to project the negative, it will come back to haunt all of us. I know there are so many people who will sit somewhere. Oh, Medikal and Shatta Wale’s friendship will break.



“An industry personality of repute is on the radio, praying for that to happen. And when it happens, you come once again and say, 'We said it.'”



“In fact, even if I were Shatta, I would not be happy with this. I'll not be happy with both Andy and Medikal for sitting down for people to even joke like this,” Sammy Flex added.



The prayer has sparked discussions on and off social media. Recall that Andy Dosty and Shatta Wale have been at loggerheads for a while now since a situation where Shatta Wale insulted Andy Dosty’s mother.

Since then, Shatta Wale, in a series of posts on social media has accused Andy Dosty of being a harsh critic out of pain and has used all manner of vulgar words on the broadcaster.



