Sammy Flex reveals ambitious vision for Shatta Wale's brand as new manager

Samuel Atuobi Baah (Sammy Flex)

Media personality Samuel Atuobi Baah, known in the industry as Sammy Flex has stepped into the limelight once again, this time accepting the role of manager for Ghanaian Dancehall artist, Shatta Wale.

The decision to take on the role of Shatta Wale's manager was not made lightly; it was born from a deep trust and an undeniable chemistry that exists between Sammy Flex and the musician, the broadcaster has said.



The two individuals have nurtured a harmonious relationship, a bond that traces its origins back to Sammy Flex's tenure at Pluzz FM as early as 2013. This connection endured through his subsequent chapters at Zylofon Media and has persevered to the present day, as he finds himself at CTV.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on his appointment, Sammy Flex said, “I accepted the role of Shatta Wale's manager because of my belief in his talent, our shared vision, a passion for the music industry, the opportunity for collaboration, the potential for personal and professional growth, and the trust and chemistry that exist between us.



"It's a decision I made with enthusiasm and a deep commitment to helping Shatta Wale achieve his musical goals and aspirations.”



He continued: “Ultimately, my impact in the music industry is to elevate Shatta Wale's career to iconic status, while simultaneously using his influence for positive change and growth in the industry.”



Sammy Flex touched on a comprehensive plan the team would devise, stressing that it would revolve around the careful integration of various key elements to assist Shatta Wale in skillfully maneuvering the intricacies of the music industry while projecting a positive brand image.

"The plan is to combine transparency, media training, strategic communication, crisis management, collaboration, community engagement, and consistency to improve and maintain Shatta Wale's public image," he said. "By addressing challenges and controversies proactively and professionally, we aim to help him navigate the complexities of the music industry while presenting a positive and relatable image to his fans and the public."



Meanwhile, Sammy Flex who is not new to artiste management having worked with Highlife musicians Kumi Guitar and Quarme Zaggy in the past, has underscored the significant advantages of fostering vibrant collaborations, emphasizing the positive impact they can have on both the artist and the entire entertainment ecosystem.



Responding to the type of support he would require from stakeholders, Sammy Flex emphasized that a strong, supportive, and collaborative approach is fundamental to accomplishing their shared objectives.



“The level of support we would need from the showbiz fraternity is multifaceted, ranging from collaboration opportunities and endorsements to guidance and advocacy for the betterment of the industry,” he said. “A supportive and collaborative showbiz community plays a vital role in the success and growth of any artist's career.”



BB