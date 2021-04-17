Sammy Gyamfi begs president Akufo-Addo to pardon Akuapem Poloo

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has described the 90-day jail term handed down to actress Akuapem Poloo as harsh and high-handed.

In a Facebook post, Gyamfi said the sentence is too harsh and high-handed although Akuapem Poloo was sentenced on her own plea.



“The sentence given to @IamAkuapemPoloo is very harsh and high-handed. Given the fact that she is a first offender, pleaded guilty and showed remorse, a non-custodial sentence would have been appropriate. Sad! I pray @NAkufoAddo remits her sentence or pardons her. #FreeAkuapemPoloo”.



