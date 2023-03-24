2
Sammy Gyamfi showers wife with praise in latest post

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Irene Amankwaa Karikari, wife of young politician, Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, has received a passionate message from her husband on the occasion of her birthday.

Sammy Gyamfi on the morning of Friday, March 24, 2023, took to his Instagram page to mark Irene's first birthday as his wife with a gorgeous photo.

"Wishing my better half @i_ren.e a happy and blissful birthday. May the Lord increase his blessings upon your life gorgeous one," read the caption of the photo which has received tons of compliments directed at Mrs Gyamfi.

The two were engaged in a public display of affection with the wife of the politician showering him with accolades.

"My Husband, the only Honourable I know, Thank you SG #toinfinityandbeyond," the celebrant wrote.

The couple tied the knot back in December 2022 in a star-dubbed ceremony that was graced by former president, John Dramani Mahama and top executives of the NDC, the leading opposition political party of Ghana.

Akwaboah and King Promise were among the musicians who performed at the extravagant wedding ceremony.

Check out the post below:

OPD/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
