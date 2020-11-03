Sammy Kay wins Blogger of the Year Award

Blogger, Samuel Kumah

Blogger, Samuel Kumah popularly known as Sammy Kay has been named the blogger of the year at the just ended Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards held on Saturday 31st, October 2020 at the Miklin Hotel.

The “Go online” blogger emerged as the winner from a competitive category which had ZionFelix, Nkonkonsa and ‘Ronnie is everywhere’ all competing for the coveted prize.



In its second year of organising a successful award event, the Ghana Arts and Entertainments Awards is an award scheme created purposely to celebrate and honour great talents and well-deserving personalities in the arts and entertainment industry.

Watch the video below:



