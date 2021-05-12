Sampling songs is normal - KiDi defends label mate Kuami Eugene

Musicians KiDi and Kuami Eugene

KiDi shared his opinion about sampling songs and believes that it is an integral part of making music. According to him, Kuami Eugene is not the only musician who does it.

The singer revealed an interview with Berla Mundi on the entertainment segment of the NewDay morning show that he also samples songs. The Afrobeat singer said that the issue of sampling goes beyond being a taking a part of the original song and making it in your rhythm.



KiDi expressed worry that in the Ghanaian music industry, artists are untalented when they sample songs. He added that several musicians like Beyoncé and Micheal Jackson all over the world have been sampling songs.



“A lot of musicians sample songs. Beyoncé and Michael Jackson also sample songs. Look at Kanye West, his album was sampled. It’s an integral part of any music.”



The singer also revealed that his newest single, Touch It, is a sampled song from Musical Youths Pass the dutchie.

“Touch It is a sampled song on the musical youth album, and that is the beauty of music," he stated



Award-winning singer said his sampled songs are void of any copyright issues and done within legal terms making his career safe.



“My touch It songs and others on the golden boy album are within the legal consent by management. So I have no issues,” Kidi