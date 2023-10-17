Sandra Ababio finally breaks silence on marriage rumors

Ghanaian actress, Sandra Ababio, has rebuffed claims that she has married after a video circulated on social media seemed to suggest that she had tied the knot.

She stated emphatically that, there is no iota of truth in the rumors that are rife in the public domain after a video circulating on social media depicted herself and a gentleman by the name of Kwame Baffour were seen in an engagement setting.



The actress noted that the circulated video has made some members of the public perceive that she is married to the said individual but these claims are untrue and urged everyone to disregard it.



In a press statement released by the management of Sandra Ababio, on Monday, October 16, 2023, and shared by GHPage TV on their Youtube page, it was clarified that she has not been in any affair with Bafuor but the pictures seen were meant for a project that was done recently.



“Our attention has been drawn to a circulating video where Miss Sandra Ababio and a gentleman by the name Baffour are seen in an engagement setting that most people perceive to be a marriage ceremony.



“The team would like to tell the general public that these rumors are untrue and must be disregarded. However, the gentleman in question and Miss Sandra Ababio are not in any relationship of that sort.



"Those pictures and videos were from a project done recently. We, however, would make it known the right way if Miss Ababio finds her better half and decides to tie the knot,” the statement read.

The reaction comes in response to rumors that Sandra Ababio has tied the knot after a video circulated on social media depicted the two individuals well-dressed and taking pictures together in an engagement setting.



Watch the video below







SB/BB



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



