Sandra Ankobiah and Nana Aba Anamoah react to earth tremor encounter in parts of Accra

Sandra Ankobiah and Nana Aba Anamoah

Parts of Ghana's capital, Accra, witnessed an earth tremor with a magnitude of 4.0 on Monday, December 12, 2022.

This development has since prompted series of reactions from Ghanaians particularly some celebrities including media personality Nana Aba Anamoah and lawyer-turned-socialite Sandra Ankobiah.



The earth tremor took place at about 11:53 am, and netizens residing in these affected areas took to Twitter to narrate their experiences particularly with the vigorous manner in which the ground shook.



In the wake of the comments which has since flooded Twitter, Nana Aba took to her wall and wrote; “Ei. Did you feel it?” while Sandra Ankobiah added, “Eii what was that? Did anyone else feel it?”



Popular actress Joselyn Dumas also wrote, “Who else felt the Earth Tremor? …. because I didn’t.”



The phrase, ‘Did you feel it’ became a common on Twitter, thereby shooting #EarthTremor to number one on the trends list.

In some other reactions, a news editor, Kwame Amoh wrote; “Earth tremor in Accra. Or I am the only one who felt it?”



Interestingly, a netizen also shared an experience of how he spotted some workers trooping out of an office due to thoughts that the building could collapse on them, “They came out from their office because of the Earth Tremor thinking the building will collapse.”



Read the tweets below:





Ei. Did you feel it? — nana aba (@thenanaaba) December 12, 2022

Eii what was that? Did anyone else feel it? — Sandra Ankobiah, Esq (@SandraAnkobiah) December 12, 2022

Me and my boys after the earth tremor in Accra pic.twitter.com/jYzL79pLUZ — Real Josh #VisitGhana???????? (@joshkingdal) December 12, 2022

They came out from their office because of the Earth Tremor thinking the building will collapse ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/46ymczFXRQ — Unruly King ???? (@unrulyking00) December 12, 2022

The judgment day ankasa e go start for parliament House den Kasoa



Earth Tremor pic.twitter.com/tXVMjiHj1f — MR_BUABENG II (@MrBuabengII) December 12, 2022

Not me coming here to check if I was the only one who felt tat earth tremor..was it just Accra? — Stephy???????????? (@stephy_adama) December 12, 2022

Small earth tremor some atheist for wanna side shout Jesus ???? — JEY???????? (@MmoaNkoaaa) December 12, 2022

Bro my laptop was shaking on the bed . I thought I was having a seizure staring at it…it was an earth tremor ????????‍♀️???? — Enarya (@iamowusuaa) December 12, 2022

I heard eno be Earth Tremor , ebe Kwadwo Sheldon edey take Dadisen play Totas for head. — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) December 12, 2022

ADA/EB