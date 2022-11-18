3
Sandra Ankobiah backtracks on her 'I can't find a man' comment

Sandra Ankobiah Cardi B Sandra Ankobiah is a legal practitioner and a popular socialite

Fri, 18 Nov 2022

Sandra Ankobiah has backtracked on some statements she made regarding being single in spite of the world’s 8 billion population, after realizing how far her words travelled.

The popular Ghanaian socialite earlier made these comments in reaction to UN’s projection about the world's population hitting 8 billion on November 15, 2022, on Twitter.

Sandra earlier retweeted UN’s article announcing the world’s population update with the caption, "And I still can’t get a man. Smh."

Sandra’s response generated a lot of buzz on social media and was even featured in articles on some major news portals.

But in response to the development, the actress said her earlier statement was only a joke.

Sandra Ankobiah said she finds it surprising that people believe that a woman of her calibre is still single.

“So you really believe that… me??! A whole me? Not half me ooo hehehehehehe. My ‘I can’t get a man in spite of 8 billion people on earth’ JOKE is all over the blogs and mainstream media. So somebody cannot play with you people again.

“As much as some of you would love for some of these negative stories/narratives to be true, I’m sorry to disappoint you, but they are not,” she wrote on Twitter.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
