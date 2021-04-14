Sandra Ankobiah shows off pretty mother for the first time

Ghanaian Socialite, Sandra Ankobiah

Popular Ghanaian Socialite, Sandra Ankobiah, has shown off her beautiful mother in a new video zionfelix.net has seen online.

In this video we chanced on, the new acclaimed enjoyment minister in Ghana was seen cruising around town with her beautiful mother in her recently acquired Porsche Carrera worth over GH¢600,000.



The mother of Sandra Ankobiah was seen enjoying every bit of the moment she was having with her daughter in the brand new Porsche Carrera.



The lawyer was also seen drawing her mother’s attention to the fact that she was recording a video for the future and directed the camera her way to reveal her identity but she sat quietly in the passenger’s seat enjoying the ride.

The video of the celebrity lawyer flaunting her mother on social media for the first time was captioned: “Cruising with my mama”.



Watch the video below:



