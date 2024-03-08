Sankofa Series: Living legend Prof. Martin Okyere Owusu - The lecturer who taught stars

Chances are high that your favorite actor or theatre practitioner has been shaped by his mentorship. An illustrious figure whose influence stretches far beyond the walls of lecture halls, Prof. Martin Okyere Owusu stands as the cornerstone connecting generations of aspiring filmmakers.

With a legacy woven into the very fabric of Ghanaian cinema and theatre, his journey through decades of education has left an indelible mark, shaping the narratives and creativity of countless individuals who now proudly bear the torch of his teachings.



Prof. Martin Okyere Owusu was born in 1943 in Agona Kwaman near Swedru in the Central Region. He attended Mfantsipim School after passing his common entrance exams at the Methodist Middle School, Agona Kwaman, in 1956.



From Mfantsipim School, he enrolled at the Presbyterian Training College, the present-day College of Education, to train as a teacher, combining his A-Level with his studies.



He gained admittance to pursue Drama and Theatre at the University of Ghana after he completed the training college, becoming part of the first batch of 12 students to start the programme in 1963.



After years of teaching Literature full-time at Saint Augustine's College in Cape Coast, he was selected for a British Council scholarship to study his master's in Literature at Bristol University, UK.



He returned to Ghana after two years to lecture in schools at Cape Coast.

'Prof', as he is fondly called, earned his doctorate and returned to Ghana after 10 years of teaching at different universities in the United States.



"After three years, I got another scholarship, and by God's grace again, I went to the US, Boston Massachusetts at Brandeis University and I studied for my PhD in English and American Literature, through which I became a professor," he said while speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb some years ago.



The lecturer's wealth of knowledge and expertise in the performing arts is unparalleled.



With years of experience and a profound understanding of the craft, he cultivated a learning environment that fosters creativity, critical thinking, and a deep appreciation for the arts.



His lectures are known for their discerning discussions, thought-provoking insights, great humour and the ability to inspire his students to reach new heights.



Beyond his role as an educator, Prof. Okyere Owusu serves as an inspiration to all who have the privilege of crossing paths with him.

His unwavering passion for the performing arts, his relentless pursuit of excellence, and his firm commitment to nurturing young talents make him a role model to be admired.



His influence extends far beyond the classroom, leaving an enduring legacy in the hearts and minds of those he has touched.



Testimonies of his works are evident in the talents he helped establish through his teaching at the university.



With a wealth of experience as a lecturer spanning over 60 years, Prof. Okyere has discovered and taught film stars who continue to grace the screen of Ghanaians.



Through his grooming, personalities like Clemento Suarez and Foster Romanus shot up to stardom with their comic acts.



On the acting front, he nurtured stars like George Quaye, Adjetey Annan, Dzifa Gomashie, Ekow Blankson, Akorfa Edjeani, Daniel Delong, Nadia Buari, Roselyn Ngissah, Ekow Smith Asante, Roland Adom, Fiifi Coleman and others who have mastered their act and have, over the years, graced the screens of Ghanaians with beautiful movies.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, one of Prof. Okyere’s products who has established himself in the creative arts industry, George Quaye shared how the lecturer impacted and shaped his life.



"I thought I was a star, but Professor Okyere also had a way of making you unlearn what you already think you know, and then you relearn what is better and, would make you a complete person. By the time I was entering the University of Ghana in the year 2000 School of Performing Arts, I could say I was just an actor.



“But by the time I stepped out, thanks to people like Prof. Okyere, I was a complete theatre student. I was no longer just an actor, I could also script, produce and direct the practice of theatre,” he said.



Popular actor, Adjetey Annan who was also groomed by Prof. Okyere hailed the lecturer for his immense contribution.



“I think that I can just describe him [Prof. Okyere] as probably an ocean, because then there's so much that he has to offer and yet we're not able to get enough of him.



"He is the type of lecturer who not would spoon-feed you. He makes you think beyond your course outline. He didn't want to produce people who were just filled with knowledge, but people who were practical with whatever knowledge that they acquired because of the demand of our industry,” he told GhanaWeb TV.

The lecturer is not only adept at grooming talents but also an author who has written some notable books including, The Sudden Return, The Legend of Aku Sika, The Story Ananse Told and many others.



Prof. Okyere's legacy in the creative arts industry and the nation as a whole is worth celebrating.



Watch Prof. Martin Okyere Owusu's interview with GhanaWeb below







