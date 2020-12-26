Sark could take not less than GH¢30k for a feature – Bogo Blay

Ghanaian musician, Bogo Blay

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Bogo Blay, has revealed that money is one of the major reasons why it’s hard to get an A-list artiste on a song.

Rapper Sarkodie, for instance, could take about GH¢30,000 for a feature, he said.



Revealing this to Tony Best on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpon Drive on Thursday, December 24, Bogo said that Sarkodie is a businessman and if a musician wants him featured on a song, it has to be enough money to pay him.



Otherwise, he will attend to others who have already booked him either for a song or a music video shoot, he suggested.

“A colleague who got closer to Sarkodie’s management team once told me Sark will not take anything less than GH¢30,000 for a feature and that was even in 2018.”



The ‘Ma We a, Me We’ composer, who already has featured Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Dope Nation and a lot more, said apart from the difficulty in getting big artistes on his songs, he still wishes to collaborate with the likes of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, Kofi Kinaata in the near future and he is seriously working his way through.



Bogo Blay won the 2018 edition of the Vodafone Icons Music reality show.