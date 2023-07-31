Sarkodie, Black Sherif, other Ghanaian musicians deserve diplomatic passports - Anne Sophie Avé

Former France Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé

Former France Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, has taken to social media to shower praise upon Ghanaian musicians for their exceptional contributions in representing the country on the global stage.

In a tweet, she expressed her deep admiration for their achievements and went as far as suggesting that they should be honoured with diplomatic passports for their remarkable efforts in promoting Ghana to the world.



The list of talented artists she commended includes some of Ghana's most celebrated names in the music industry, namely Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Shatta Wale, R2Bees, and King Promise.



In her tweet, Ambassador Avé wrote, "Ghana, you should give these guys diplomatic passports: they put Ghana to the world better than even the best ambassadors could in a lifetime."



The statement resonated with fans and music enthusiasts alike, acknowledging the profound impact these musicians have had in elevating Ghana's image on the global platform.



To emphasize her point, the ambassador shared a video of Sarkodie performing in the United States in front of a massive audience of music lovers.

The video showcased the electrifying energy and passion with which these artistes captivate their international audiences, reflecting the immense pride and representation they bring to their homeland.



Beyond their massive followings in Ghana, these musicians have garnered significant recognition and acclaim on the international stage, making them true cultural ambassadors for the nation.



Through their music, they effectively showcase the richness of Ghanaian culture, traditions, and artistic talents to audiences worldwide.





Ghana ????????, you should give these guys diplomatic passports: they put Ghana to the world better than even the best ambassadors could in a lifetime @sarkodie @stonebwoy @blacksherif_ @shattawalegh @r2bees @IamKingPromise https://t.co/gtFSlPRgq3 — Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé (@annesophieave) July 30, 2023

ADA/BB

You can also watch some of our programmes below.















