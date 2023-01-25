0
Sarkodie, Black Sherif ranked among one hundred 'Most Impactful' people in 2022

Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie and Black Sherif have been ranked among the 100 “Most Impactful” people in 2022 by “Ranks Africa” magazine.

According to “Ranks Africa”, Sarkodie and Black Sherif have made extraordinary impact and contribution to the betterment of society through their creativity and craft and brought about a new era, where purpose is the foundation for progress.

Sarkodie had been applauded recently for his feature on “Stir It Up” remix with Bob Marley and The Wailers, notable artistes have commended him for pitching Ghana’s dynamic culture to the world.

On the other hand, Black Sherif had also been making waves in the entertainment industry for headlining his first debut show in Ghana and abroad.

However, Ranks Africa magazine is set to produce celebrity features, industries, artworks, and cultural content.

It identifies and promotes the talent propelling modern taste from an artistic and industry driven perspective.

Other Impactful persons included, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Berla Mundi and Michael Blankson.

