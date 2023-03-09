0
Menu
Entertainment

Sarkodie, Edem heap praises on Ghanaian rap legend Okra Tom Dawidi

Okra Tom Dawidi Okra Tom Dawidi

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

Ghanaian music superstar Sarkodie has described Okra Tom Dawidi as a "top guy" considering his exploits in the early days of Ghanaian rap music.

Okra Tom Dawidi is considered one of the trailblazers who sparked "Kasahari" rap vibes in Ghana, with numerous hit singles to his credit.

The songs of Okra, who was often referred to as the "Kasaharilist," still echo in mainstream media, having won numerous lifetime achievement awards.

Sarkodie and Edem, in a social media post on Wednesday, lauded Okra Dawidi as one of Ghana's greatest music icons, with some netizens also praising Okra's efforts.

Okra who is now a business mogul, in response to the praises from Sarkodie and Edem, was grateful to them for their recognition and was happy about how far they had come in their respective careers.

"It feels great to get these commendations from Sarkodie and Edem, and I really appreciate their efforts in pushing Ghanaian rap to the next level.

"As one of the pioneers of Ghanaian trap music, I am pleased with their progress, and together we can help push Ghanaian music further on the international stage," he said in an interview.

In recent months, Okra dropped the video of his song "You No Get Money," featuring Reggie Rockstone, which is available on YouTube.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The official and unofficial reasons slain soldier went to Ashaiman
Akufo-Addo in parliament for 2023 SoNA
Ghana Armed Forces issues statement on Ashaiman swoop
Int'l Women's Day: Ghana’s First Lady who will forever be remembered
Govt will not apologise over Ashaiman military operation – Deputy Defence Minister
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa
Kwaku Yeboah defends statement against Mahama ex-gratia
Military men brutalise residents over alleged murder of soldier in Ashaiman
What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains
Ex-NDC executive slams Kwaku Yeboah over ex-gratia comment