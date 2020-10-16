Sarkodie, Fameye and Diana Hamilton win big at Ghana Music Awards-USA

CEO of the GMA-USA, Dennis Boafo

The maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards-USA (GMA-USA) came off last Saturday, October 10 at the Show Boat Atlantic, New Jersey in a star-studded ceremony which set the standards for future award shows in Ghana.

The GMA-USA ceremony kicked off with a black-carpet ceremony which was graced by several celebrities from the music and movie industries as well as socialites from both Ghana and the United States.



Artistes who got the crowd off their feet and dancing included Archipelago, Kaykay Amponsah, Millicent Yankee, Fletcher Narh, Stella Seal, Naana Baustin, Keche, Eno Barony, Fameye among others.



The event which was streamed live on Kofi TV and Kantanka TV was viewed by over 200,000 people from all over the world.



In an interview with the CEO of the GMA-USA, Dennis Boafo, he remarked the board of the awards had promised their fans an award ceremony capable of rivalling any in the world and that was what they delivered on.



He said despite the challenge of pulling off the award in the midst of the corona pandemic as well as coordinating it across Ghana and the USA, no expense was spent on delivering on that promise.



He assured Ghanaians that the GMA-USA team has taken stock of the just ended ceremony and is already planning the next award.

Winners of the various categories of the GMA-USA awards are



Gospel Song of The Year, Diana Antwi Hamilton; US-Based Gospel Song of the Year, Stellah Addo; New Artiste of the Year, Fameye; Female Vocalist of the Year, Efya; Male Vocalist of the Year, King Promise; USA Based Best Live Performance Video of the Year, Herty Corgie; Highlife Artiste of the Year, Kofi Kinaata; Highlife Song of the Year, Kofi Kinaata.



Others are Social Media Trending Artiste of the Year, Archipelago; Best Rapper of the Year, Eno Barony; Best Group of the Year, Keche; USA Based Uncovered Artiste of the Year, Jamin Beatz; Hip-hop /Hiplife Song of the Year, Sarkodie; Hip-hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year, Sarkodie.



The rest of the winners are USA Based Afropop Song Of The Year, Freddy X (Forgeti); Most Popular Song Of The Year, Kofi Kinaata (Things Fall Apart); Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year, Stonebwoy (Tuff Seed); Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy; USA Based Gospel Artiste of the Year, Millicent Yanky; USA Based DJ Artiste Of The Year, DJ Wyse; USA Based Afropop Artiste of the Year, Kaykay Amponsah; Honorary Award, Kwame Micky.



Sarkodie won the Artistes of the Year award while Nana NYC won the award for the USA Based Artiste of the Year.