Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Burna Boy, Davido & Drake are most streamed artists on Spotify in Ghana

Drake, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Burna Boy and Davido are the most streamed artists on Spotify in Ghana.
The list is based on statistics provided by the world’s biggest music and audio streaming service a month after it finally became available in Ghana, and other African countries.
Drake took the number 1 spot followed by Sarkodie and Kwesi Arthur who came in second and third respectively. Burna Boy came in fourth followed by DaVido.
In a related development, the most-streamed track in the country over the past month was “Agyeiwaa” by O’Kenneth, reggie and City Boy, followed by Kwesi Arthur and Joeboy “Baajo” and Yaw Tog, Kwesi Arthur, and Stormzy’s “Sore” (Remix).
“Sincerely Accra,” a podcast featuring opinions of Accra-based residents on various topics is the most popular podcast for Ghanaians, followed by Adekunle Tolulope’s inspirational podcast, “Articulate One”, and “The Joe Rogan Experience”. “TED Talks Daily” and the “Joel Osteen Podcast” are also top of the list.
Residents of Accra, Kumasi, Bawku, Kintampo, and Tema account for the most Spotify streams in Ghana.
Top-streamed artists:
Drake
Sarkodie
Kwesi Arthur
Burna Boy
DaVido
Top-streamed songs:
City Boy, O’Kenneth, reggie – AGYEIWAA
Kwesi Arthur, Joeboy – Baajo
Kwesi Arthur, Stormzy, Yaw Tog – Sore (Remix)
DaVido, Stonebwoy – Activate
Joey B, Sarkodie – COLD
Most popular playlists:
Hot Hits Ghana
African Heat
Today’s Top Hits
+233 Bars
RapCaviar
Top podcasts:
Sincerely Accra
Articulate One
The Joe Rogan Experience
TED Talks Daily
Joel Osteen Podcast
Top streaming cities on Spotify:
Accra
Kumasi
Bawku
Kintampo
Tema
Data based on Spotify user consumption between 23rd February and 22nd March 2021.