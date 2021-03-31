Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Burna Boy, Davido & Drake are most streamed artists on Spotify in Ghana

Spotify starts for first month in Ghana

Drake, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Burna Boy and Davido are the most streamed artists on Spotify in Ghana.

The list is based on statistics provided by the world’s biggest music and audio streaming service a month after it finally became available in Ghana, and other African countries.



Drake took the number 1 spot followed by Sarkodie and Kwesi Arthur who came in second and third respectively. Burna Boy came in fourth followed by DaVido.



In a related development, the most-streamed track in the country over the past month was “Agyeiwaa” by O’Kenneth, reggie and City Boy, followed by Kwesi Arthur and Joeboy “Baajo” and Yaw Tog, Kwesi Arthur, and Stormzy’s “Sore” (Remix).



“Sincerely Accra,” a podcast featuring opinions of Accra-based residents on various topics is the most popular podcast for Ghanaians, followed by Adekunle Tolulope’s inspirational podcast, “Articulate One”, and “The Joe Rogan Experience”. “TED Talks Daily” and the “Joel Osteen Podcast” are also top of the list.



Residents of Accra, Kumasi, Bawku, Kintampo, and Tema account for the most Spotify streams in Ghana.



Top-streamed artists:



Drake



Sarkodie

Kwesi Arthur



Burna Boy



DaVido



Top-streamed songs:



City Boy, O’Kenneth, reggie – AGYEIWAA



Kwesi Arthur, Joeboy – Baajo



Kwesi Arthur, Stormzy, Yaw Tog – Sore (Remix)



DaVido, Stonebwoy – Activate

Joey B, Sarkodie – COLD



Most popular playlists:



Hot Hits Ghana



African Heat



Today’s Top Hits



+233 Bars



RapCaviar



Top podcasts:

Sincerely Accra



Articulate One



The Joe Rogan Experience



TED Talks Daily



Joel Osteen Podcast



Top streaming cities on Spotify:



Accra



Kumasi

Bawku



Kintampo



Tema



Data based on Spotify user consumption between 23rd February and 22nd March 2021.