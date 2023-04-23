Sarkodie, Samini, Shatta Wale get back blue mark on Twitter

Some Ghanaian celebrities who have their blue marks on Twitter

News broke on Friday, April 21, 2023, that several celebrities in Ghana had lost their Twitter verification badges.

Among these celebrities were Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Black Sherif who lost their badges due to an $8 subscription fee for account verification introduced by Twitter CEO Elon Musk.



However, the blue badges have been reinstated for almost all celebrities who lost theirs.



The likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Samini, Efya, Serwaa Amihere, KiDi and King Promise have all received their blue badges.



According to a tweet by Kenyan broadcaster Larry Madowo who also got reinstated, the microblogging platform is providing blue badges to accounts with over 1 million followers.



He wrote, “I woke up to a blue checkmark again. I haven’t paid for Twitter Blue.



“Reports say Elon Musk has given it back to 'legacy verified' accounts with over 1 million followers. What’s going on?”

This assertion happens to be true as some checks by GhanaWeb saw accounts below the 1 million followers threshold without their legacy verification mark.



Reggie Rockstone, Fella Makafui, Black Sherif, Bridget Otoo and D-Black are celebrities who have followers below 1 million and hence have no blue badges by their names on Twitter.





