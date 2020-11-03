Sarkodie, Samini endorse Nana Addo for another four years in office

Samini and Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur, Michael Owusu Addo, known professionally as Sarkodie and dancehall artist, Samini have endorsed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a second term in office in this year’s elections.

In his new song titled ‘Happy Days’, in which he featured Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie indicated that Mr Akufo-Addo has implemented a number of good policies that are benefitting all Ghanaians.



These policies, he said, include the free Senior High school as well as the uninterrupted power supply to homes and industry.



During the previous NDC administration, Sarkodie stated, Ghanaians did not enjoy these policies that are being witnessed currently.



“We all spoke against the dumsor (erratic power supply) and the high inflation rate and so if these have been solved at the moment with Ghanaians also enjoying free SHS, then all I can say is that Nana Akufo-Addo should continue for another four years,” he said in the song.

Similarly, dancehall artist Samini has also endorsed President Akufo-Addo for a second term in his song titled Kpoyaka in which he catalogued the achievements of the president ranging from the agric, service, manufacturing and industry sectors of the economy.



“Nana show boy is number one on the ballot, Nana continues with the work because you have delivered,” Samini said.





A big thanks to @samini_dagaati for the SUPER ENDORSEMENT! Watch Kpoyaka by Samini here: https://t.co/dsJzMGnyBO. #4MoreForNana — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) November 2, 2020