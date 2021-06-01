7
Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Delay, Naa Ashorkor make 2021 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana List

Top 50 Young CEO Collage 2.jpeg 2021 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana List

Tue, 1 Jun 2021 Source: Avance Media

Avance Media and theyceo.com have announced the annual publication of the 2021 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana Ranking.

The ranking features 50 young Ghanaians chosen among Ghana’s brightest entrepreneurs and business leaders from diverse fields pursuing the common interest of making Ghana a prosperous nation.

As one of the surest ways of tackling unemployment, entrepreneurship has become the surest gamble to ensure young people earn a living.

In an announcement video about the list, Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media noted that: “creating this ranking has been a fulfilling venture because we’ve not just announced a list but we are able to inspire other young entrepreneurs with the stories of their peers, young people, with a lot of resilience creating businesses and making sure they survive no matter the challenges”.

The list also features notable young females such as Jumia CEO, Diana Owusu-Kyereko, Uber Ghana CEO, Jessica Poku, Ceek VR CEO, Mary Spio, Actress Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), and siblings Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah and Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko of Star Assurance and Star Life respectively.

Ghanaian celebrities who also made the list include: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Jay Foley, D-Black, Joe Mettle and Bright Yaw Hodzor (Celebrity Painter).

Below is the official list 2021 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana arranged in alphabetical order:

1. Adeline Quarshie || Credence Micro Credit

2. Ama Duncan || Fabulous Woman Network.

3. Anthony Dzamefe || Caveman Watches

4. Arnold Elton Kavaarpuo || Jumo

5. Atsu Davoh || Bit Sika

6. Benson Owusu Atuahene || Quik Medical Consult

7. Bernard Danso Ntow || Dansworld International Services Limited

8. Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah || Star Assurance Company Limited

9. Bright Hodzor (Celebrity Painter) || Kaprisky Creations GH

10. Charles Antwi Boahen || Kab-Fam Ghana

11. Charles Quao || Quao Realty

12. Daniel Dotse || Lead for Ghana

13. Daniel Marfo || Zipline

14. D-Black || Black Avenue Group of Companies

15. Deloris Frimpong Manso || Maxgringo Productions

16. Desmond Koney || Complete Farmer

17. Diana Owusu-Kyereko || Jumia Ghana

18. Elijah Amoo Addo || Food for all Africa

19. Emmanuel Frimpong || Ashgold Ghana

20. Felix Adomako Mensah || zionfelixdotcom

21. Foster Akugri || Hacklab Foundation

22. George Appiah || Solar Taxi

23. Gregory Rockson || mPharma

24. Gwyneth Gyimah Addo || HairSenta

25. Jay Foley || The Radio Advertising People

26. Jessica Poku || Uber Ghana

27. Joe Mettle || Reverb Studios

28. Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko || Star Life

29. Kennedy A. Osei ||Despite Media

30. Kingsley Abrokwah || KudiGO

31. Kobby Ashong || Asta Print Hub

32. Kwadwo Safo Jnr. || Kantanka Group

33. Laud Anthony Basing || Incas Diagnostics

34. Makafui Awuku || Mckingtorch Africa

35. Mary Spio || Ceek VR

36. Michael Kwesi Ofori || Investor Hub

37. Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku || April Communications

38. Nana Yaw Amponsah || Asante Kotoko

39. Paul Kwabena Asiedu || TechShelta

40. Paul Kwesi Damalie || Inclusive Innovations Inc

41. Rebecca Donkor || Make-Up Ghana

42. Regina Honu || Soronko

43. Romeo Rich-Love Seshie || Quick Credit & Investment

44. Sadiq Abdulai Abu || 3 Music Networks

45. Samuel Kofi Acheampong || Angel Broadcasting Network

46. Sarkodie || Sarkcess Music

47. Shadrack Frimpong || Cocoa360

48. Sherif Ghali || Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs

49. Stonebwoy || Burniton Music Group

50. Yanfo Hackman || Social Ghana

Ifeanyi Ahyia Adjei

