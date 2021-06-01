Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Delay, Naa Ashorkor make 2021 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana List

Avance Media and theyceo.com have announced the annual publication of the 2021 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana Ranking.
The ranking features 50 young Ghanaians chosen among Ghana’s brightest entrepreneurs and business leaders from diverse fields pursuing the common interest of making Ghana a prosperous nation.
As one of the surest ways of tackling unemployment, entrepreneurship has become the surest gamble to ensure young people earn a living.
In an announcement video about the list, Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media noted that: “creating this ranking has been a fulfilling venture because we’ve not just announced a list but we are able to inspire other young entrepreneurs with the stories of their peers, young people, with a lot of resilience creating businesses and making sure they survive no matter the challenges”.
The list also features notable young females such as Jumia CEO, Diana Owusu-Kyereko, Uber Ghana CEO, Jessica Poku, Ceek VR CEO, Mary Spio, Actress Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), and siblings Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah and Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko of Star Assurance and Star Life respectively.
Ghanaian celebrities who also made the list include: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Jay Foley, D-Black, Joe Mettle and Bright Yaw Hodzor (Celebrity Painter).
Below is the official list 2021 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana arranged in alphabetical order:
1. Adeline Quarshie || Credence Micro Credit
2. Ama Duncan || Fabulous Woman Network.
3. Anthony Dzamefe || Caveman Watches
4. Arnold Elton Kavaarpuo || Jumo
5. Atsu Davoh || Bit Sika
6. Benson Owusu Atuahene || Quik Medical Consult
7. Bernard Danso Ntow || Dansworld International Services Limited
8. Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah || Star Assurance Company Limited
9. Bright Hodzor (Celebrity Painter) || Kaprisky Creations GH
10. Charles Antwi Boahen || Kab-Fam Ghana
11. Charles Quao || Quao Realty
12. Daniel Dotse || Lead for Ghana
13. Daniel Marfo || Zipline
14. D-Black || Black Avenue Group of Companies
15. Deloris Frimpong Manso || Maxgringo Productions
16. Desmond Koney || Complete Farmer
17. Diana Owusu-Kyereko || Jumia Ghana
18. Elijah Amoo Addo || Food for all Africa
19. Emmanuel Frimpong || Ashgold Ghana
20. Felix Adomako Mensah || zionfelixdotcom
21. Foster Akugri || Hacklab Foundation
22. George Appiah || Solar Taxi
23. Gregory Rockson || mPharma
24. Gwyneth Gyimah Addo || HairSenta
25. Jay Foley || The Radio Advertising People
26. Jessica Poku || Uber Ghana
27. Joe Mettle || Reverb Studios
28. Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko || Star Life
29. Kennedy A. Osei ||Despite Media
30. Kingsley Abrokwah || KudiGO
31. Kobby Ashong || Asta Print Hub
32. Kwadwo Safo Jnr. || Kantanka Group
33. Laud Anthony Basing || Incas Diagnostics
34. Makafui Awuku || Mckingtorch Africa
35. Mary Spio || Ceek VR
36. Michael Kwesi Ofori || Investor Hub
37. Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku || April Communications
38. Nana Yaw Amponsah || Asante Kotoko
39. Paul Kwabena Asiedu || TechShelta
40. Paul Kwesi Damalie || Inclusive Innovations Inc
41. Rebecca Donkor || Make-Up Ghana
42. Regina Honu || Soronko
43. Romeo Rich-Love Seshie || Quick Credit & Investment
44. Sadiq Abdulai Abu || 3 Music Networks
45. Samuel Kofi Acheampong || Angel Broadcasting Network
46. Sarkodie || Sarkcess Music
47. Shadrack Frimpong || Cocoa360
48. Sherif Ghali || Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs
49. Stonebwoy || Burniton Music Group
50. Yanfo Hackman || Social Ghana
Ifeanyi Ahyia Adjei
