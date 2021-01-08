Sarkodie, Stonebwoy are getting recognition in other markets – Universal Music South Africa CEO

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy

The “amazing” works of Ghanaian artists, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy has led to them gaining “recognition and support in other markets,” says Sipho Dlamini, the recently promoted Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa.

He made the assertion whilst speaking on which African countries the global music industry should pay attention to outside of Kenya and Nigeria.



“I’d definitely say Ghana, for one, partly because there is such a strong Ghanaian diaspora population in the UK and beyond – and they’re also very passionate and very dynamic in the music and in their sound,” shared Dlamini in a new interview with MusicBusinessWorldwide.

“Fuse ODG has nearly 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify – that’s significant. Other Ghanaian artists like Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are also doing amazing things and getting recognition and support in other markets.”