Sarkodie and I are on good terms; he's known for his sharp tongue - Michy

Ghanaian socialite turned musician, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, widely known as Michy, has opened up about her relationship with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, expressing that they are on good terms despite acknowledging his sharp wit.

In a 3xtra.tv report, the Ghanaian actress shared her thoughts on potential collaborations and her music journey while revealing that she's interested in collaborating with three out of the four prominent Ghanaian musicians known as the ‘4S’: Samini, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie.



However, she playfully mentioned that if she were to include Sarkodie, she should be careful with her words, as he might respond with a rap directed at her.



"Give me the 3S. With the other one, if you add him and I say anything, he’ll write a rap for me," she humorously remarked, ending her statement with a light-hearted warning, "Don’t try me."



Addressing whether she has any conflicts with the artist in question, Michy clarified that she doesn't have any issues with him and would consider collaborating on a song.



However, she acknowledged that Sarkodie possesses a sharp tongue.



She expressed her musical preference for dancehall and indicated that while she has songs in Twi and Ga that could blend with his rap style, her primary focus is on delivering impactful music to her fans.

"I’m more of a dancehall girl. I do have some songs in Twi and Ga that definitely we can blend in there, but my foremost goal is to show Ghanaians that I’m back, permanent, and bringing the fire. I’m not here to play," she asserted.



Shifting the conversation to her new song titled 'Hustle', Michy highlighted the valuable lessons that come from overcoming challenges.



She encouraged her fans to keep pushing forward and also announced the availability of her music on various streaming platforms.



"The hardest part of the journey is where you get the lessons, though you get to make good use of the extra cash that is coming into your life. So keep hustling. My song is available on all streaming platforms," she concluded.



