Sarkodie and I are the rockstars, not Kuami Eugene – MC Dementor

Colombian singer and rapper Andres Eduardo Martinez, known in Showbiz as MC Dementor, has refused to address Kuami Eugene as the rock star of Ghana music.

He made this known in an exclusive interview with MzGee on the entertainment segment of the TV3 New Day morning show. The rapper said Ghana knew Kuami Eugene as the only rockstar and but he is the real Ghanaian rockstar. MC Dementor explained that infusing Ghanaian English into his rap music makes him a rockstar but not Kuami Eugene.



He said, “No, he is not a rockstar. He sings nice and can call himself an afro-pop star but not a rockstar. Because rockstar is somebody that makes rocks, and his music is not rock. In fact, he can put something related to rock, but in trending, he is not related to a rockstar. Bogota is a rockstar. I am a rockstar. The real rockstar.”



The rapper has been in Ghana for many years and has been named by many as Ghana Eminem. He has featured a few Kumerican artists on a song titled ‘Kumerica Escobar’.



However, the singer appreciated Sarkodie for his immense contribution to rap music for many years and attributes him as a rockstar. He believes that Sarkodie have better control over rap music and his flow is very consistent.

“I am watching artiste on the internet, and I saw Sarkodie. I must say that he is dope. I can say that Sarkodie is our rockstar, and I am another rockstar. And yeah, the way he raps, his voice is hard and on point. and I saw that this is the country I should be in,” he told MzGee



MC Dementor also said that Colombians appreciate a lot of African music especially Nigerians. He urged Ghanaians to put in more work so their songs can reach the corners of the world.



“Nigerian music is all over the world, and even in Colombia, they love most of Wizkid and Davido’s songs. We have fans of PSquare and Teni too there. I have heard Fuse ODG songs in Bogota, and others who like dancehall songs know Shatta Wale. But there should more work so that they are widely known,” he added.