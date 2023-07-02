Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson are still in love with each other - Mr Logic

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie

Entertainment pundit, Mr Logic, has expressed that it is evident that Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson are still very much in love with each other.

He said, the fact that after so many years, both of them have still expressed pain in their respective submissions prove that the flame of love still burns inside of them.



Emphasizing his point, he said, one important sign to know if someone is in love with their partner is when that person feels the hurt or pain dished out to them.



“She spoke and spoke to the extent she mentioned his name, Michael. That was when I knew she was hurt. She is still in love with Sarkodie. I am telling you for a fact.



“If a woman loves you, you can tell if she feels hurt by certain things you did. Yvonne still loves Sarkodie and Sarkodie still has Yvonne in mind. He also still loves her. Both of them expressed emotions, hurt in their responses and it’s clear,” he stated during a discussion on United Showbiz.



He also emphasized that Sarkodie still has a weak spot for Yvonne.

“You see the part where Sarkodie said Yvonne wanted to meet him at her house but he refused? He knows that when they meet behind closed doors something will happen. Sarkodie has a weakness for Yvonne.”



Sarkodie’s response to Yvonne Nelson that caused a stir online



Sarkodie has released a track titled ‘Try Me’, which is a response to Yvonne Nelson’s allegations.



One can recall that after narrating how the rapper impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir, also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.



In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi Polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.

However, telling his side of the story in the single, ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie detailed that it was Yvonne’s sole decision to abort the pregnancy.



Although the rapper admitted that they had a relationship, he said Yvonne was only playing the victim and taking advantage of the fact that the world listens to women more than men.



Yvonne Nelson’s rants



After dissecting the contents of Sarkodie’s reply to her earlier allegations, Yvonne Nelson stormed Twitter with a series of rants targeted at the former.



She has tackled the lyrics and responded to the parts that hurt her the most.

EB/WA