Sarkodie announces New York show for North America JAMZ tour

The announcement was made on May 9th 2023

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Sarkodie has officially announced the North American leg of his Jamz World Tour which commences 5 days after his birthday starting from New York!

The event put together by TM Entertainmentz & Nayasa Entertainment will see Sarkodie performing in New York City (15th July) and making his debut at Town Hall, New York.



Sarkodie made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon (May 9th) and encouraged fans to mark their calendars.



Produced by TM Entertainmentz, the tour will commence on July 15th and run through September 3rd, covering 11 major cities which are Washington, DC, Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte, Nashville, Minnesota, Phoenix, Toronto, Vancouver, and Edmonton.



Fans can expect an electrifying performance from the ‘Country Side’ hitmaker.

“Another history is about to be made in New York by Sarkodie, TM Entertainmentz, and Nayasa Entertainment. There will be electrifying performances with loads of surprises.”, the CEO of TM Entertainmentz - Terry Masson added.



Sarkodie's 10-track album, released on November 11, 2022, features a host of talented artists including Oxlade, King Promise, Cina Soul, Joeboy, BNXN, Kranium, Lojay, Ink Boy, and Black Sherif.



Fans eager to catch Sarkodie in action can purchase tickets for the album tour in New York here - https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/03005EA84B73668B



The rapper has also promised to announce special guests for the tour soon, adding even more excitement to what promises to be an unforgettable concert.